Tightening numbers loosen factories’ grip on trade

Lamb quotes creep up 10c/kg with Dawn Ballyhaunis

Supply: ‘The numbers are just not there at the moment and they probably won’t be there for another month’.© Brian Farrell

Martin Coughlan

Factory quotes for spring lamb rose yesterday by 10c/kg to €7.90+10c/kg quality assurance at Dawn Ballyhaunis.