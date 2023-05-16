Tightening numbers loosen factories’ grip on trade
Lamb quotes creep up 10c/kg with Dawn Ballyhaunis
Martin Coughlan
Factory quotes for spring lamb rose yesterday by 10c/kg to €7.90+10c/kg quality assurance at Dawn Ballyhaunis.
