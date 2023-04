That was the thieves’ big mistake – trying to rob a sheep farmer in the middle of lambing season

They did a runner across the fields when I arrived on the scene at 2am, leaving their van – but crime is plaguing rural Ireland and I am going to ramp up my security

Protecting his property: John Fagan on his Westmeath farm. Photo: Tom O’Hanlon

John Fagan Fri 31 Mar 2023 at 08:18