Sheep protest headed for the Dáil, ICSA warns Minister
Niall Hurson
Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has been warned that a sheep protest will take place outside of Dáil Éireann within two weeks.
Latest Sheep
John Fagan: Why I have decided to lamb a week later next year
Quotes ease but factories remain keen for numbers
Minister pledges to improve sheep welfare scheme if future budget allows
Taoiseach pledges to protect young farmer schemes and tax breaks ahead of Macra meeting
Quotes ease by 10c/kg in places but factories competing strongly for numbers
How copper toxicity caused ewe deaths post-lambing on this Carlow farm – and how the issue it was fixed
Good news all round for farmers as quotes rise by up to 65c/kg
Tom Staunton: Why it pays to keep a close eye on ewes that have lambed down
Eamon O’Connell: You need to own your mistakes and make sure you don’t repeat them – or bad things will keep happening
Lamb quotes rise… but confidence in long-term future of sheep sector declines
