Quotes ease but factories remain keen for numbers

Spring lamb slow in coming at many marts as wet weather and high input costs affect trade

Scenic: Mountain Sheep graze around the lake at Gougane Barra, Co Cork. Photo: David Creedon — © David Creedon

Factory quotes for hogget and spring lamb eased yesterday, by 10c/kg and 20c/kg respectively.

Dawn and the ICM plants are on a base of €7.00/kg for hogget and €7.60/kg for springs, with those qualifying for quality assurance able to add 10c/kg to Dawn’s price and 20c/kg to ICM’s.

Kildare Chilling are unchanged at €7.20+10c/kg QA for hogget and €7.90+10c/kg QA for springs.

Culls are unchanged across all the operators on our price table, with Dawn and the two ICMs on €3.50/kg and Kildare on €3.50+10c/kg QA.

On the ground IFA report hogget as selling for €7.40-7.60/kg with spring lambs on €8.00-8.20/kg and cull ewes on €3.30-3.70/kg.

Sean McNamara of the ICSA, however, reports cull ewes as trading around €3.30/kg, back from €3.80/kg last week, with hogget on €7.60-7.70/kg and springs selling for €8.00/kg with “anything more hard got”.

That said, my conversations with factory reps yesterday left me with the impression that processors remain keen for numbers, which is significant in that this is a short week.

The latest factory quotes for sheep

On the mart front strong local butcher and wholesaler interest in springs and culls has put a solid floor under the trade, with Enniscorthy for example seeing 42kg springs sell to €174/hd, while heavy cull ewes made up to €235/hd.

The market for ewes with lambs at foot continues to perform well, with keen farmer interest pushing prices to a top of €250/family in Baltinglass.

First-crop ewes with twins at foot sold to €240/family in Loughrea, while in Enniscorthy last week ten ewes with fifteen lambs at foot averaged €355/family.

Ivan Moffitt in Manorhamilton reports that he has been seeing a lot of under-finished lambs presenting over the last month.

“We’re seeing some hoggets that are short of flesh, which is down to the wet and cold plus the fact the cost of concentrates has put farmers off of feeding,” he said.

“Your top 48-50kg lamb is making up to €170/hd but those short of flesh are back at €133-140/hd.”

The poor weather and expensive concentrates, Ivan believes, are among the reasons why spring lamb is slow in coming.

“This could in the long run help hold up their price,” he said.

Sean McNamara agrees, saying: “You’re not going to see serious numbers of spring lamb until the middle of June, which means the factories are going to need a lot of hoggets over the next six to seven weeks.”

The Department’s latest meat market report shows that for the week starting April 16, the overall national sheep kill at exporting plants was up 38,990 on 2022 levels at 876,755.

Interestingly, and supporting Ivan Moffitt’s analysis, the spring lamb kill is back 4,918, at 11,096. The cull ewe and ram kill is up 4,356 on 2022 at 84,516, while the number of hoggets processed is up 39,503 at 741,599.

Around the marts

Enniscorthy

There was a turnout of 750 sheep, with a strong trade across all sections. 58-60kg hoggets sold to a top of €170/hd with the general run making €165-168/hd.

Local butcher interest put a strong floor under both the cull ewe and spring lamb trade. “Heavy culls averaged around €2.00/kg while the tops of the springs did better than €4.00/kg,” Fionn Sherlock said.

Feeding ewes most sold for €100-110/hd with the tops €330/hd. Ten ewes with fifteen lambs at foot averaged €355/family.

Loughrea

Trade overall was steady, with fewer hoggets but more springs, which made up to €174/hd for 54kgs, or €3.22/kg.

41.6kgs kgs hit €3.65/kg or €152/hd, with 42kgs making up to €150/hd or €3.57/kg.

On the hogget side 62kgs sold to €179/hd with 56kgs and 59kgs selling to tops to €173 and 175/hd respectively.

There was a good entry of cull ewes with 105-107kgs making €210-216/hd. First-crop ewes with twins at foot sold to €240/family.

Manorhamilton

Ivan Moffitt reported trade as improved, with 48-50kg hoggets topping out at €170/hd and lesser types or those short of flesh making €133-140/hd.

Spring lamb numbers were small, with a top price of €183/hd. Ivan reckons the poor spring and concentrate costs are having an effect.

Heavy Suffolk-type cull ewes made €150-160/hd with feeding types back around €70/hd. “Sheep are not as dear as last year but trade is good enough,” Ivan said.

Ballinrobe

Numbers hit 500, with the trade holding steady: a top call of €180/hd was achieved for 60kg spring lambs.

Top price per/kg saw 41kgs sell to €156/hd or €3.78/kg with various selections from 50-51.5kg averaging €3.30/kg.

Hoggets sold for €2.07-3.21/kg, giving a top price €175/hd for 68kg ewe hoggets and an average overall price of €109/hd or €2.65/kg. Other prices included 47kg ewe lambs at €150/hd and 46kg mixed lamb at €132/hd, with 60kg ram lambs selling to €159/hd.

Cull ewes sold to a top of €202/hd and averaged €129/hd.

Baltinglass

With the weather improved, numbers of buyers ringside and online were up, resulting in a stronger trade in all sections.

Farmers were especially keen on ewes with lambs at foot, at €136-250/unit.

Spring lamb topped out at €170/hd for 50kgs with batches of twenty 48-50kgs peaking at €162/hd. Other samples included 41kgs at €96-130/hd with nine 37kgs averaging €90/hd while eleven at 31kg averaged €92/hd. Cull ewes sold for €70-145/hd.

Blessington

Bigger numbers here saw the trade maintained: spring lamb made €160-176/hd or €116-126/hd over the €/kg.

Heavy hoggets made €166-173/hd or €105-112/hd over the €/kg while factory hoggets sold for €100-114/hd over the €/kg or €146-166/hd. Store hoggets over 40kg made €100-138/hd.

Heavy cull ewes sold for €150-210/hd with lighter types €88-144/hd.

