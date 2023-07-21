Meet the Strabane sheep shearer hoping razor-sharp skills break Irish record

A Co Tyrone farmer is hoping to break an Irish record this summer, but only time ‘wool’ tell if he has what it takes to be a national champion in sheep shearing.

Tom Perry is a competitive sheep shearer and later this month will attempt to shear more than 708 lambs in nine hours.

Co Fermanagh native Stanley Allingham currently holds the record, which was set in 2019 in Co Cavan, breaking the previous record of 669 set in 2017 by Mark McGeown of Co Louth.

Strabane-born Tom (33) will take on the ‘Irish Nine-Hour Solo Lamb Shearing’ challenge on the farm of Norma Hoy in Templepatrick on July 29.

To triumph, Tom will need to shear a lamb every 45 seconds across a gruelling 540 minutes.

Shearing has allowed Tom to travel worldwide and he has been a finalist at many international ‘open’ shearing contests.

He has also proudly represented his country, having previously been a member of the NI team that won the Six Nations event at the 2022 Balmoral Show.

Tom Perry shearing sheep

This year, he gained another title, being crowned Royal Ulster National Champion.

Tom’s team said he has been in training since last August to ensure that he is in “peak physical condition to endure the demands of the task”.

The day will begin at 5am, finishing at 5pm, and will consist of five ‘runs’, the first of which will be two hours in length, while the remaining four will last one hour and 45 minutes each.

Ulster Wool — one of the main sponsors of the upcoming event, alongside Jacksons of Ballynure and Heiniger — is a local organisation which, for more than two decades, has provided four stages of shearing certificates and courses, enabling shearers to safely and effectively shear wool.

Brendan Kelly, chairman at Ulster Wool, said: “Record attempts are an excellent opportunity to showcase the highly skilled individuals driving the industry forward while also helping to promote the quality of our wool to wider audiences.

“As a key industry body, we are totally committed to supporting champions as representatives and ambassadors. We’re delighted to be supporting Tom to help him achieve his goal and wish him the very best of luck.”

All proceeds from next Saturday’s sheep-shearing contest will be donated to Rural Support, an agriculturally minded charity based in Northern Ireland which provides impartial guidance for farmers and farm families in support of their businesses and personal wellbeing.