Lamb quotes rise… but confidence in long-term future of sheep sector declines

Ewe/ram slaughterings to the end of March were up 8pc to 66,000, with “high costs of production and reduced producer confidence contributing to this trend”

Hide and peek: A pair of lambs peer out from behind a tree in the Curragh, Co Kildare. Photo: Damien Eagers

Martin Coughlan Tue 11 Apr 2023 at 03:30