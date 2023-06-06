Lamb prices: ICM leads factory quote drops by slashing 20c-30c/kg
Martin Coughlan
Factory quotes for sheep fell over the weekend, with lambs back by between 15-20c/kg and hoggets less by 30c/kg, while quotes for cull ewes eased by 10c/kg.
Latest Sheep
How tillage helps this model beef and sheep farm keep meal bills low
Lamb prices: ICM leads factory quote drops by slashing 20c-30c/kg
Dealing with the fall-out from bad weather at lambing
Factories push for lamb price cuts but €8/kg still ‘very achievable’
John Fagan: Sheep farmers were hit hard by Brexit turmoil – we deserve compensation
Lamb Prices: Factories not having it all their own way in attempt to pull prices
Tom Staunton: Good thrive pre-weaning is so important – and it cuts costs
How French sheep farmers are learning to live with the reintroduction of wolves
Tightening numbers loosen factories’ grip on trade
Tightening supplies drive prices up – with big demand for heavy stock
Top Stories
The Indo Daily: Unsolved - the Dublin-Monaghan bombings and a search for the truth
‘As a five-year-old child in my cousin’s bedroom and with the door closed – I felt I never had an option to scream out’
Gang leader Liam Byrne faces prospect of lengthy jail term after his luck finally runs out on secret Spanish trip
Ireland to bask in four more days of sunshine – with highs of 24C
Latest NewsMore
EU Commission says Mercosur trade deal a priority as it seeks new allies
Ukraine's European Neighbors Extend Grain Purchase Ban
Sag-Aftra members vote to authorise Hollywood actors strike
Taylor Swift and Matty Healy ‘no longer romantically involved’ – reports
Harry due to give evidence at High Court in case against Daily Mirror publisher
Lucinda O’Sullivan’s restaurant review: ‘Great buzz, great food and great service’ at Osteria Lucio
Ask the doctor: My snoring is ruining my life — can it be cured?
Haemochromatosis: ‘I had fatigue, my hair was thinning and the pain in my joints would wake me up at night’
HBO’s The Idolreview: ‘Badly-acted, gratuitously sexualised trash – avoid it like the plague’
John Downing: We can no longer rely on our smallness or remoteness to get by in a changed world