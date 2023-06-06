Lamb prices: ICM leads factory quote drops by slashing 20c-30c/kg

The number of sheep imported between the start of April and the end of May this year was stronger than for the same period in 2022 by 1,895 at 46,852. Photo: Frank McGrath

Martin Coughlan

Factory quotes for sheep fell over the weekend, with lambs back by between 15-20c/kg and hoggets less by 30c/kg, while quotes for cull ewes eased by 10c/kg.

