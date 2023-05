Quotes back 20c/kg in places but actual prices paid are largely unchanged

After the poor returns from earlier in the year, the sheep trade has got a well-deserved boost over the last month, but prices are generally down on this time last year. Stock Image. — © Brian Farrell

“I won’t blame them for trying their case — we all do — but the fact ICM and Dawn pulled their quote by 20c/kg only makes them look foolish,” said ICSA’s Sean McNamara of the factories’ attempts to lower prices for spring lambs yesterday.