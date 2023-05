Telling sheep farmers we are not eligible for BAR fund underlines just how out of touch government and Department are

Call for action: John Fagan says, 'Sheep farmers from Malin to Mizen Head need to phone, email or write to their local TDs across all parties and make it clear that this is unacceptable'. Photo: Tom O'Hanlon

For the Minister for Agriculture to tell Irish sheep farmers they are not eligible for compensation under the Brexit (BAR) fund and then give €20m from the fund to the dairy sector shows just how far out of touch this government and the Department are with rural Ireland.