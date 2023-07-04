Is using EID tagging data worth the time and cost on sheep farms?

As a new initiative looks to address the painfully slow uptake of digital technologies on Irish sheep farms, Connemara farmer Tomás O’Toole explains how EID tagging has improved his flock and saved him money

Tomás O'Toole tells visitors to his Connemara farm about the advantages of tagging

It is estimated that just 2-3pc of sheep farmers in Ireland actually make use of the potential of EID tagging

Every day, farmers tag thousands of lambs ready for sale just hours before heading to the mart or slaughterhouse. Indeed it’s not uncommon to see farmers tag lambs in the mart or even in the trailer while queuing up to offload.

In the case of the factory, the tags may only be in the lamb’s ear for a few short hours.

When the mandatory EID tagging of sheep came into force in Ireland in 2009, even the Minister for Agriculture at the time, Brendan Smith, was against it.

But despite his best efforts, the EU demanded Ireland enforce the electronic tagging on the grounds it was needed for traceability in the food supply chain, albeit he did secure a derogation till 2019 on lambs going directly for slaughter.

It is estimated that just 2-3pc of sheep farmers in Ireland actually make use of the potential of EID tagging on their farms.

According to Teagasc research officer Dr Tim Keady, the lack of time on sheep farms these days is the biggest barrier to the uptake of the technology, with few farmers having the time to tag lambs at birth — an essential requirement to make the most out of EID tagging.

But it’s far from the only factor. In 2020, almost one-third of all farm holders were aged 65 or over, and age has been shown to be a barrier to the uptake of technology on farms, while the small size of many sheep flocks also means few see the value in EID.

Keady is involved in an EU-backed project aiming to share knowledge and improve the uptake of new digital technologies in Europe and beyond.

The Sm@RT project seeks to address the lower uptake of innovative digital technologies, or Precision Livestock Farming (PLF) tools on sheep farms when compared to other livestock sectors, such as the dairy and pig sectors.

The Irish group involved in the project recently visited the farm of Tomás O’Toole, near Clifden, Co Galway.

One of the few Irish farmers making use of EID tagging, Tomás has been farming in Connemara since 2014, having taken over the farm from his father after returning from working in the UK.

Having joined the Teagasc Better Farm Programme soon after coming back, Tomás got involved heavily with technology.

“I took up a lot of TAMS grants in regards to fencing, splitting up a lot of bigger fields into paddocks. I bought footbaths, rollover creates, scales and barriers for the sheep shed. Whatever I could get, I was in on it,” he says.

Tomás also uses a host of farm management software tools, including Pasturebase for grass measuring and TGM and Flockwatch for managing the flock.

To utilise electronic tagging on his farm, Tomás tags his lambs at birth and says he doesn’t mind the extra work as he sees it as beneficial in the long run.

Lambing the majority of his flock indoors, he says the key is to tag the lambs before they leave their individual pen after lambing.

“I tag them and tail-ring them at that point,” he says. “It could be any time of the day, but generally, it is mid-afternoon. Sometimes I wait for the kids to come home from school, because there is a little box to carry around.

“A maximum of 15-17 ewes might lamb down in one day, and the process would take around 45 minutes for that amount.

“Some would say that is a lot of time, but my argument to that is, when you have them in individual pens, you are handling them anyway, particularly if you are ringing the lamb’s tails. What’s the difference in putting tags in?”

Tomás says it’s recording the data that’s really time-consuming, as when the lamb is tagged, Tomas must scan the ewe and then the new tag in the lamb and link them together.

He then records a host of farm management details, including lamb weight, whether it’s a single, twin or triplet, sex, breed of the lamb (based on ram), lambing difficulty and information on the ewe, including motherability and prolapse.

Inputting all this information takes about 3-4 minutes per ewe, he says.

“As the data has built up over the years, I am only seeing the results of it now,” he says. “I can now select my replacements off the computer rather than just visually.

“I had a big issue here with prolapse — no one could give me a definite answer as to why. The only solution I had was to sell everything that had anything to do with prolapse. Eradicate it. I have gone from 15-20 prolapse harnesses in the shed to zero.”

Tomás also uses the tech to monitor lamb and ewe performance, weighing the lamb at birth, at seven weeks and at weaning.

“This shows me how they are doing and gives us a good indication about the mother, her milk etc,” he says, adding that the quality of his replacement ewe lambs is improving as he is able to monitor them a lot more.

“If I had a ewe here that had two ewe lambs and she prolapsed, those ewe lambs could look great at weaning, but I will not keep them because of that issue,” he says. “And it’s not always prolapse, it could be motherability, or other issues at birth. I couldn’t do that without tagging at birth.

“I might sell some of the best-looking ewe lambs on the basis of the history of the mother.”

Dosing and vaccinations are also recorded, and this aids hugely in terms of Department or Bord Bia inspections, Tomás says.

“I have started using the Flockwatch software, and I find it very useful. It can show me the history of every single sheep, weights, doses etc, and crucially, it’s all on the phone, which makes life easier when you’re in the yard working with sheep.

“It also works in conjunction with Bord Bia inspections etc. It really makes this part easy. I haven’t written anything down in a book in five years.”

EID tagging at birth and the use of tools like Flockwatch also make the process of selling stock off-farm much easier, Tomás says.

“With the technology, I can just split the lambs up into weight categories and then scan them into specific groups without the need for all the paperwork and tagging at the same time. The financial return here is the reduction in labour.”

There is a cost to using the technology: an EID reader can set you back €500-1,500, while Flockwatch costs €12.42/month.

“The price has increased, and it seems like a lot of money, but the way things are going, it makes it life a lot simpler,” Tomás says.