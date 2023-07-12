How this film-making hill farmer is putting the spotlight on an ancient way of life that’s under threat

A new film highlights how the methods of the sheep farmers of the Beara Peninsula haven’t changed in centuries, but with an ageing profile and few willing successors, a whole community could soon be lost for ever

Film-maker/farmer Mieke Vanmechelen and sheep farmer Connie Doyle tell the story of farming on the stunning yet challenging terrain of the Beara Peninsula in Hungry Hill, which will premiere at the Galway Film Fleadh on July 15. Photos: Boo George

Andrew Hamilton Today at 10:09