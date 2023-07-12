How this film-making hill farmer is putting the spotlight on an ancient way of life that’s under threat
A new film highlights how the methods of the sheep farmers of the Beara Peninsula haven’t changed in centuries, but with an ageing profile and few willing successors, a whole community could soon be lost for ever
There is a cohort of farmers on the Hungry Hill in the Beara Peninsula who refuse to bend a knee to the inevitable — an ageing community of hill sheep farmers, steeped in generations of knowledge and tradition, but bypassed by modern farming and global economics.