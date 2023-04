Mart prices continue to rise, with heavy cull ewes in especially strong demand — up €10-15/hd in places

Market forces: The factories' want for sheep in the run-up to Easter is forcing them to relax their grip on quotes and prices. Photo: Roger Jones

As Sherlock Holmes would say to Doctor Watson as a case hotted up, “The game is afoot”. So it was yesterday as I spoke to factory reps — I felt the trade had moved to a new level.