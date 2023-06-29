Shearing success for Kerry and Ireland on the world stage

Denis O'Sullivan from Kerry, Irish Team Manager Andrew Corridan and Ivan Scott from Donegal at the Golden Shears World Championships in Edinburgh.

Joanne Devaney (Sligo) and Hazel Crowe (Mullingar, Westmeath) who represented Ireland in the Woolhandling at the Golden Shears World Championships in Edinburgh. Pictured with team manager, Andrew Corrigan.

Peter Heraty and James Hopkins from Mayo ready for action at the Golden Shears World Championships at the Royal Highland Show in Edinburgh.

Peter Heraty and James Hopkins from Mayo (The Irish Blade Team for the Golden Shears World Championships), Team Manager Andrew Corrigan and the Irish Machine team Ivan Scott from Donegal and Denis O'Sullivan from Kerry. All photos courtesy of the Irish Sheep Shearing Association.

The talent and skill of those who take part in shearing is beyond doubt, and Ireland’s top shearers can hold their heads high after a sterling performance on the World Sheep Shearing Stage.

And we can say that with authority following their success in the 2023 Golden Shears Sheep Shearing and Woolhandling World Championships.

With several Irish sheep shearers making it to the podium during the week-long run of competitions, held as part of the Royal Highland Show, the Irish team and its supporters are rightly proud of their success.

There was great excitement throughout the week as some of Ireland’s talented shearers competed against their counterparts from across the world. With a total of 30 countries taking part – including South Africa, Wales, Scotland, England and New Zealand – them there was stiff competition on the stage. The Golden Shears is the pinnacle of competition for shearers and wool handlers from across the world.

Amongst those who made it to a placing on the world stage was Kerry man Denis O’Sullivan, who finished fourth in the World Individual Machine final. Next on the podium was Donegal’s Ivan Scott, placed fifth in the same competition.

The action at the heats in the All-Nations Blade Shearing competition

Denis is from Bonane and has proved his talent down through the years by competing and winning on the national and international stage.

Denis proved he is amongst the top shearers in the world having topped the league table after the semi-final to qualify for the World Final. Ivan was in fourth position heading into the Individual competition.

In Blade Shearing, Ireland again proved their talent with a major win for James Hopkins, who won the All-Nations Blade Shearing.

The young Mayo man proved that the art of blade shearing is alive and well in Ireland with an astounding success amongst some of the top shearers in the world.

Finishing fourth in the same competition was another Irish shearer, Peter Heraty, also from Mayo. Both James and Peter were Irish team representatives for the Golden Shear World Blade Shearing Championships, and they finished sixth overall in the team event.

Dan Kelleher and Martin and Gavin Hopkins also competed in the All-Nations Blade Shearing. Dan, who is from Kerry, was one of the oldest to compete in the All Nations Blade competition.

Hazel Crowe from Mullingar and Joanne Devaney from Sligo competed in the World Woolhandling Championships, finishing 19th and 37th respectively.

The Irish Shearing Association has congratulated the Irish team and its manager, Andrew Corrigan, on their great success at the 2023 Golden Shears.

New Zealand will host the 20th Golden Shears Sheep Shearing and Woolhandling World Championships in Masterton from March 4 to 7 in 2026.