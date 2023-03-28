Your guide to the new SCEP scheme: how to get up to €150/cow in payments

Requirement: Farmers who want to join the scheme must be members of Bord Bia’s SBLAS quality assurance scheme by October 16, 2023

Ciaran Moran

The SCEP is the successor to the Beef Data and Genomics Programme, and will offer suckler farmers a payment of €150/cow on the first 10 cows and €120/cow thereafter.