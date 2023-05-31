Young Farmers Capital Investment Scheme under TAMS 3 opens with 60% grant rate

Bale slice's will be eligible for grant aid in the new TAMS 3 scheme.

The Young Farmers Capital Investment Scheme (YFCIS) has opened to applications the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has announced.

The scheme is part of the new Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS 3) which is provides funding for capital investments on farms and will be in place for five years.

It continues the higher support rates for young farmers of 60% grant support.

Minister McConalogue said, “TAMS 3 is our biggest and strongest-funded capital investment scheme for farmers ever. It has the largest range of investments ever available. Most importantly it helps to drive some of our key ambitions in Irish agriculture which includes of course support for young farmers and generational renewal.

“The launch of the Young Farmers Capital Investment Scheme is crucial in support of young farmers joining the industry.

"This scheme offers grant aid at the higher rate of 60% for qualifying young farmers for over 300 investment items covering Dairy, Beef, Sheep, Pig, Poultry and Tillage enterprises. These investments cover areas of animal welfare and housing, energy efficiency, and nutrient management, and will assist Young Farmers in meeting capital costs to grow their enterprises”.

The YFCIS is the eighth scheme to open under TAMS 3 following the successful launch of the Solar Capital Investment Scheme (SCIS), the Animal Welfare and Nutrient Storage Scheme, the Pig and Poultry Investment Scheme, the Organic Capital Investment Scheme, the Low Emission Slurry Spreading Scheme, the Dairy Equipment Scheme and the Tillage Capital Investment Scheme.

Grant aid will only be paid on approved, completed, and eligible expenditure and shall be paid at the rate of 60% up to the applicable maximum investment ceiling of €90,000 per holding.

Multiple applications per tranche are permissible. However, the minimum amount of investment which is eligible for approval under this Scheme is €2,000 per application.

What is a Young Farmer?

Young farmer in TAMS 3 means a person who is under 41 years of age at the time of submitting the application, possesses adequate occupational skills and competence, and is setting up for the first time in an agricultural holding as head of that holding.

Can a Young Farmer farm with others?

In the case of a Young Farmer farming with others, a declaration is required that the Young Farmer exercises effective and long-term control over the partnership or legal person in terms of decisions related to management, benefits and financial risks either solely or jointly together with other members of the partnership.

What are the educational requirements?

Applicants must have completed one of the educational courses listed in the scheme's Terms and Conditions, or an equivalent course on or before the date of lodgement of an application for support or, at the latest, within 36 months from the date of issue of Department approval to commence works.

Where this deadline for completion of the educational requirements is not respected, grant aid will be paid at the standard rate of 40%.