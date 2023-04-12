Multi-Species Sward and Red Clover Silage schemes launched
Farming Independent Team
The 2023 Multi-Species Sward and Red Clover Silage Measures have opened for applications.
Latest Schemes
12 farm schemes open right now that all farmers should know about
Multi-Species Sward and Red Clover Silage schemes launched
IFA pull out of Farmers Charter talks Department plans to delay farm payments
Advisors warn farmers to engage early on new schemes
Traditional Farm Buildings Grant Scheme opened for applications
Your guide to the new SCEP scheme: how to get up to €150/cow in payments
Everything you need to know about the Straw Incorporation Measure and Protein Aid Scheme
CAP case studies: Four farmers, four very different outcomes under the new CAP
New Dairy Beef Welfare Scheme to open in 2024
The Hidden Costs of ACRES: A Closer Look at the True Expense of Participating in the Popular Agri-Environment Scheme
