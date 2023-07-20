€500,000 of funding announced to promote organic sector

According to the Minister, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine have been working in partnership with Bord Bia in identifying further opportunities for Irish farmers and processors to grow their organic presence and increase market share through this funding.

An additional €500,000 of funding to promote the organic sector has been announced by Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Pippa Hackett.

Speaking at the Energy and farm Diversification show in Gurteen Agricultural College Senator Pippa Hackett said the additional funding of €500,000 will be used in the first six months of 2024 to build on the work that has already commenced and would be used to promote and develop the sector.

"It is plain to see here today the level of interest and the reality is that there is a need for farmers to diversify. Organic farming is a real opportunity for Irish farmers and I would urge them to ensure they are not losing out on improving their lifestyles and incomes and make the decision to switch to organic farming.

“This additional support will facilitate the delivery of marketing campaigns to highlight to consumers the increasing availability of quality Irish organic food. It will also showcase the sustainable methods used to produce it, which not only benefit the environment but also promote the highest animal welfare standards”.

According to the Minister, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine have been working in partnership with Bord Bia in identifying further opportunities for Irish farmers and processors to grow their organic presence and increase market share through this funding.

In response to the announcement, Jim O’Toole, CEO, Bord Bia said the additional Brexit Adjustment Reserve (BAR) funding is another very welcome addition to the ongoing investment in the Irish organic sector. This fund will further enhance Bord Bia’s range of activities, all designed to support the long term growth of the organic sector in Ireland and abroad, he said.

It is expected that another 2,000 farmers will convert to organic when the scheme opens to applications later this year and €150,000 will be available this year for up-skilling Agricultural Consultants Association (ACA) advisors in organic farming, Minister Pippa Hackett announced earlier this year,

The investment will provide for two specialist organic advisers within the ACA, on-farm and classroom training for advisors as well as organic farm walks with expertise and advice available at local level for farmers.

Training more advisors in organic farming will help Ireland to meet the ambitious Programme for Government and Climate Action Plan targets of substantially increasing the area of land farmed organically in Ireland to 10pc by 2030, according to the Minister.