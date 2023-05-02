41,000 farmers apply for National Liming Programme

With over 4.5 million tonnes of lime sought, the average tonnage sought per applicant under the programme is just over 111 tonnes. Photo: Stock image

Almost 41,000 farmers applied to participate in the National Liming Programme, looking to spread 4.5 million tonnes of lime.

However, due to the level of demand, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has confirmed it will have to limit approvals to stay within the allocated budget for the programme.

Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue, confirmed the application numbers, describing it as “a show of environmental strength” by farmers.

With over 4.5 million tonnes of lime sought, the average tonnage sought per applicant under the programme is just over 111 tonnes.

​At a rate of €16/t, this would require a budget of more than €72m if all lime sought were approved and claimed by farmers. Annual tonnage of lime applied nationally in recent years, including on those farms ineligible under the scheme, has ranged from 700,000t to 1.3m tonnes.

Commenting on the level of interest in the programme, Minister McConalogue said he will now assess how to best to move forward in light of the enormous demand.

“The innovative and pioneering National Liming Programme has been a huge success and underlines clearly how engaged farmers are in soil fertility and reducing their chemical fertiliser usage,” he said.

"I want to see how best we can step this forward to ensure as much lime as possible can be spread this year.

“We need to correct soil pH on a significant proportion of our farmland to improve environmental and economic sustainability and reduce overall emissions from the sector.

"With this in mind, it is great to see how farmers have engaged in soil sampling over recent months and we will now hopefully see that translate into improved nutrient management planning, resulting in targeted lime and fertiliser application in line with crop requirements.”