Unveiling the Land Commission: A rare glimpse into the work of an inspector and the demise of an institution

Commissioners were in regular conflict with stakeholders, but after a 38-year career, one of them lamented the dissolution of the powerful authority

Noel Martin told the Anglo Celt about the life of a Commission inspector in 1990 and his concerns for the future of Irish farmers. Photo: Anglo Celt

In March 1990, coinciding with his retirement from the Land Commission after 38 years’ service, the Co Offaly-born inspector, Noel Martin, spoke to the Anglo Celt newspaper about his career. The interview provided a rare insight into the work of the Land Commission and most importantly the people who oversaw it on the ground.