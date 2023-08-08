President Michael D. Higgins: The demise of the Land Commission was a ‘tragedy’

President Michael D. Higgins said the subject of land was “omnipresent” and defining in Irish history. Photo: Getty Images

The demise of the Land Commission was a “tragedy” or indeed “sabotage”, President Michael D. Higgins has said.

Writing in a special Farming Independent series to mark the 100th anniversary of the passage of the seminal 1923 Land Act, President Higgins said the subject of land was “omnipresent” and defining in Irish history.

“It is in relation to land that some of the most harrowing of confrontations, contestations as to survival, exploitation and greed in rural Ireland occurred,” he said.

However, President Higgins also said that while it is abundantly clear that the land is always there as an “unresolved issue”, analysis of the independence period too often omits “this important topic” from its gaze.

​Examining the impact of the Land Commission on rural Ireland, he said it “was such a powerful tool, its ending a tragedy, or indeed sabotage would be the word of one of its most committed public servants”.

“The transfer of land from the ascendancy to former tenants, herdsmen and employees in many respects revolutionised land ownership in Ireland and ended gentry power through cutting off its income source..” he said.

Notably, President Higgins described the decision by the Government to release the records of the Land Commission as perhaps one of the most valuable decisions during the Decade of Commemorations.

However, he said it was “so important” that it be resourced and accelerated in terms of access.

President Higgins also detailed his own family’s history with the Land Acts, describing how his own father, who was imprisoned by the Free State throughout 1923, was unable to apply to the Land Commission for land.