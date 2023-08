Charles Stewart Parnell mobbed when leaving Castlecomer during the Kilkenny by-election at the time of his disputed leadership of the Irish Party in 1890. Image: Getty

Charles Stewart Parnell, who died in 1891, is often credited with securing the land for the farmers. But that is not the full story, and it leads to the mistaken presumption that land was not a major issue during the years 1916-23.