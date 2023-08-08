‘My father was run out of Clare’ – President Michael D Higgins on his family after the Civil War

President Michael D Higgins said his father was made to feel like a pariah in his community. Photo: Leah Farrell

President Michael D Higgins has said his father’s life in his home parish in Clare was made extremely difficult after the Civil War.

John Higgins, originally from Ballycar, near Newmarket-on-Fergus in Clare, was on the anti-Treaty side during the Civil War and was interned in a Free State camp in the Curragh throughout 1923.

In an extensive article in an Ireland’s Last Land War section on Independent.ie to mark the 100th anniversary of the passage of the seminal 1923 Land Act, President Higgins detailed how his father was unable to apply for land from the Land Commission and the central role land politics played during the revolutionary period.

“In my father’s case, having spent almost all of 1923 in Hut 3 in the Curragh camp, upon his release he returned to Clare where he found his name had been handed in as a most likely suspect for land agitation to the newly formed anti-land agitation squad established by Kevin O’Higgins,” the President wrote.

“Life in 1924 in the parish of my father’s birth was made impossible, as was the case for many others released from the Curragh.

“Among the exclusions he was forced to endure included people in the parish not wanting to be seen to associate with him and refusing to speak to him after mass.”

President Higgins said his father, faced with no prospect of land or employment, had to leave and said his experience on leaving the Curragh was probably no different from so many others.

Mr Higgins said the subject of land was “omnipresent” in Irish history.

“It is in relation to land that some of the most harrowing of confrontations, contestations as to survival, exploitation and greed in rural Ireland occurred,” he said.

Notably, in examining the impact of the Land Commission on rural Ireland, he said it “was such a powerful tool, its ending a tragedy, or indeed ‘sabotage’ would be the word of one of its most committed public servants”.

While the Land Acts brought about the decline of landlordism, Mr Higgins also suggested that the transformation in land ownership “created a new class”.

“The 1930s would bring the alliance of land before people, authoritarianism, misogyny, and distrust of the body as sinful to define the 1930s’ awful legacy of repression,” he wrote.

