‘I was asked not to go near the PTO but I did because I loved machinery...I won’t get my arm back’
Tyrone man William Sayers still works with machinery but as a farm safety ambassador he takes no prisoners: ‘However harsh I have to be with people to make them realise what can so devastatingly happen so easily, I will’
Sarah Slater
“It’s not a common thing to happen but if I can save a life or stop someone from being injured on a farm then I’ll do it,” says William Sayers, who lost his right arm at the age of 12 on his family dairy farm.