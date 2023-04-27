‘I was asked not to go near the PTO but I did because I loved machinery...I won’t get my arm back’

Tyrone man William Sayers still works with machinery but as a farm safety ambassador he takes no prisoners: ‘However harsh I have to be with people to make them realise what can so devastatingly happen so easily, I will’

‘Glass half full’: William Sayers, who lost his right arm aged 12 in a tractor accident, at his farm in Donemana, Co Tyrone. Photo: Jonathan Porter/PressEye — © Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

Sarah Slater Thu 27 Apr 2023 at 18:59