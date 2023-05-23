How organ donation would change this worker's life - and how new lungs transformed the life of an Offaly dairy farmer

Cavan man living in hope of getting a new kidney

Hopeful: Cavan bovine breeding specialist Colm Chambers who has been on dialysis for the last four years and is waiting on a kidney transplant. Photos: Lorraine Teevan

Tamara Fitzpatrick

Colm Chambers is one of almost 2,500 people in the country living with kidney failure and undergoing dialysis treatment three days a week.