How organ donation would change this AI worker’s life – and how new lungs transformed the life of an Offaly dairy farmer

Colm Chambers and Ciaran McDonald both urge people to consider becoming organ donors

Hopeful: Cavan AI worker Colm Chambers is on the waiting list for a kidney transplant. Photos: Lorraine Teevan

Tamara Fitzpatrick

Colm Chambers is one of almost 2,500 people in the country living with kidney failure and undergoing dialysis treatment three days a week.