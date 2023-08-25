Clarkson’s Farm ‘bigger than Jeremy’ says Amazon as show’s future still not decided

Amazon bosses have said Clarkson’s Farm is not just about Jeremy as questions linger over the show’s future.

The streaming service was reportedly reviewing its relationship with Clarkson after he made hateful comments about Meghan Markle in a column for The Sun last year.

The TV host, who had regularly made his feelings about Markle public, said he hated the Duchess of Sussex on a “cellular level” and dreamt of the day she would be publicly humiliated.

According to an article published by entertainment magazine Variety in January 2023, the streaming service was set not to work with Clarkson beyond seasons of The Grand Tour and Clarkson’s Farm that had already been commissioned.

Season two of the show was released in February 2023 and has become Amazon’s most-watched original programme in the UK. Despite the report of a split, Amazon commissioned Clarkson’s Farm for a third season, the filming for which will not finish until October 2023, Clarkson said.

On Thursday, Amazon’s bosses said they were “shocked and disappointed” by Clarkson’s Sun column but ultimately decided to continue with the show. However, it remains unclear whether it will be extended to a fourth season and if that would feature Clarkson.

Speaking at the Edinburgh TV Festival, Fozia Khan of Amazon’s UK Originals, said: “I mean, there’s lots of conversations going on. But I think the thing that I want to say is that the show is so much bigger than Clarkson.”

Dan Grabiner, head of Amazon’s Prime Video UK, told the audience: “I can’t tell you what a phenomenon the show itself is and the impact it has had on the agricultural community and farming.

“We get messages from farmers around the world who just love the show and love Kaleb [Cooper] and Gerald [Cooper] and they relate to those characters, saying they have never really seen their world properly reflected on-screen before, which is amazing.”

Clarkson’s Farm, which first aired in 2021, documents his attempts to run a 1,000-acre holding in the Cotswolds. The Telegraph has approached Amazon for further comment.