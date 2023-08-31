35 local farmers step up to safeguard world-famous Cliffs of Moher coastal walk

The famous Cliffs of Moher, are located close to Liscannor village in County Clare. They stretch for 8km 5 miles as the crow flies and reach 214m 702 feet at their highest point.

Leonard Cleary, Director of Tourism Development and West Clare Municipal District for Clare County Council, Sheila Browne, Project Co-ordinator, Cliffs of Moher Experience and Eoin Hogan, Rural Recreation Officer, Clare Local Development Company, pictured on the Cliffs of Moher Coastal Walk, which is the subject of a new management plan. Photo: Arthur Ellis.

A new management plan for the Cliffs of Moher Coastal Walk will see 35 local farmers help manage and protect the walk.

Under a joint initiative between Clare County Council, Clare Local Development Company (CLDC), Fáilte Ireland and the Department of Rural and Community Development, the proposed new ‘Management Plan for the Cliffs of Moher Coastal Walk’ will set out how the trail will be managed, protected, and maintained in the future.

A series of public information evenings for landowners and other key stakeholders will be held in the coming weeks ahead of further engagement with the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS), IFA, and local tourism and community sectors.

Stretching from Doolin to Liscannor and along the world-famous Cliffs of Moher, the 18km route has become firmly established as one of the West of Ireland’s most popular walking trails since its launch in 2013.

Leonard Cleary, Director of Tourism Development and West Clare Municipal District for Clare County Council, said the Coastal Walk has proven to be an invaluable addition to County Clare’s tourism offering over the past ten years, adding that the economic benefit of the walk has grown during this time.

“The walk has proven to be hugely successful in attracting visitors who stay longer and spend more in the towns and villages in Clare, and it has particularly benefited the hospitality sector in Doolin and Liscannor,” he explained.

“This contributes to sustaining the local economy and jobs for our next generation. It is important, therefore, that all stakeholders, including landowners along the route and others, are given a central role in guiding the scale and scope of the plan.”

Fiona Monaghan, Head of Product Development, Fáilte Ireland, said, the plan will be of significant benefit to visitors, farmers and landowners along its route.

Clare County Council recently advertised a tender to procure a Specialist Consultant to develop the ‘Management Plan for the Cliffs of Moher Coastal Walk’, which is expected to be developed by mid-2025.

The plan is managed by an oversight group comprising the Tourism Development Directorate of Clare County Council, CLDC, the Department of Rural and Community Development, Fáilte Ireland, and the Cliffs of Moher Experience.

The Department of Rural and Community Development is funding the plan with support funding provided by Clare County Council and Fáilte Ireland.