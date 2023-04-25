‘Our voices need to be heard’ – meet the incoming Macra president who fears ‘the rural way of life is disintegrating’ and is determined to do something about it

Elaine Houlihan reveals how she hopes the forthcoming protest march will help convince the government to listen to rural Ireland’s concerns, how she will fit her new role into her already hectic schedule, and what she talked to Joe Biden about

Taking a stand: Macra president-elect Elaine Houlihan from Athlacca, Co Limerick. Photos: Don Moloney — © Don Moloney

Sarah Slater Today at 02:00