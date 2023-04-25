‘Our voices need to be heard’ – meet the incoming Macra president who fears ‘the rural way of life is disintegrating’ and is determined to do something about it
Elaine Houlihan reveals how she hopes the forthcoming protest march will help convince the government to listen to rural Ireland’s concerns, how she will fit her new role into her already hectic schedule, and what she talked to Joe Biden about
Sarah Slater
Elaine Houlihan describes herself as a “Macra baby”. From Kilmallock, Co Limerick, the president elect was born into the Macra na Feirme way of life 27 years ago, with her parents heavily involved.