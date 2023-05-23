Woods rules himself out of race for IFA president
Margaret Donnelly
Wicklow farmer Angus Woods has confirmed to the Farming Independent that he will not be entering the race for IFA president.
Latest News
Woods rules himself out of race for IFA president
Farmers urged to become organ donors and check their health amid rising kidney failure rates
Met Éireann’s new radar to provide more accurate rainfall maps
Calls for new rules to police the dumping of dog faeces on farms
Charlie McConalogue: Ireland's ability to produce food will become increasingly important as other countries struggle with climate change
Linking planning permission to farm viability will ‘decimate’ rural Ireland
Fine Gael grassroots push for key inheritance tax changes
Man claims his signature was forged on document that listed him as owner of land actually owned by will beneficiary
Partner and a nephew of Creeslough explosion victim in court battle over his home and lands
Ukraine Black Sea grain deal extended for two months
Top Stories
GAA interview turns frosty when Joanne Cantwell asks Dónal Óg Cusack about Tailteann Cup remarks
Lyme disease: For 16 years, I have struggled to push through the devastating physical and mental pain – I need to be here for my family
Boys arrested over horror assault in Navan given security advice by gardaí as Snapchat row investigated
Young man (24) killed in Co Meath road crash had ‘happy go lucky nature’, funeral told
Latest NewsMore
Authorities in Washington, D.C. detain the driver of a truck that crashed into security barriers adjacent to the White House
Offaly haulier who moved drugs and dirty money for European crime gangs ordered to pay back over €720,000
‘Spain should be ashamed’: Pele’s daughter Kelly Cristina Nascimento expresses outrage after Vinicius Jr was subjected to racist abuse
Lawrence Ostlere: Mark Cavendish doesn’t need to break the Tour de France record – but it would underscore a legacy
At least seven people killed after school gymnasium roof collapses during in Thailand
What time, what channel, team news and all you need to know about Dublin v Galway
Pep Guardiola or Alex Ferguson? Yes, there's a winner – but only because of one criteria
Disgraced entertainer and sex offender Rolf Harris dies aged 93
Free tickets released for nation’s heroes to attend Camilla’s literary festival
BREAKING | Rolf Harris: Disgraced entertainer and convicted sex offender dies aged 93