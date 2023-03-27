Who would be killing a calf at eight weeks? 'No one in their right mind', says Bord Bia official
Ciaran Moran
Bord Bia is keen to eliminate calf slaughtering at a young age, Bord Bia CEO Jim O'Toole said last week.
