The crime wave in the English countryside fuelling the Russian black market

One Sunday afternoon in May, Robert Redman got a call from a friend who owns the farm next door to his. A drone had been hovering above his yard before taking off over the fields towards Redman’s land. “Get out there and have a look,” he urged Redman. “I don’t know what it’s doing.”

Redman, who owns an agricultural contracting business in Oxfordshire, assumed it must be kids messing about and put it to the back of his mind.

Two weeks later, he woke up to find thieves had broken into his yard in the dead of night and stolen £70,000-worth of technical equipment from his fleet of tractors. It was only then that he realised the drone was on a surveillance mission, sent by an organised crime gang who were “scoping the place out”.

“They must have known exactly where the CCTV was. My yard has great big floodlights and PIR [infra red] sensors everywhere. As soon as the light goes on it’s like Wembley Stadium. They knew exactly where the sensors were. [On the CCTV] you could see them skirting around and avoiding them.”

Redman is among the latest to have fallen victim to a rural crime wave gaining speed and power across the country.

UK farmers are losing tens of thousands of pounds worth of equipment to gangs who break in and steal quad bikes, machinery or technical equipment (like the expensive GPS units in every tractor and combine).

And they are stealing for a particular market – eastern Europe. Much of the stolen equipment, the National Rural Crime Unit [NRCU] says, now ends up in Russia as Western sanctions imposed after Vladimir Putin’s illegal invasion have driven a black market in farm machinery.

Manufacturers including American firm John Deere and Dutch Lely have stopped shipping to Russia, leaving farmers there struggling to get spare parts.

Fifteen months into the war, it’s extraordinary that Britain’s quiet, rural backwaters are feeling the knock-on effects of the West’s sanctions against Putin, as farmers find their machinery could, within a matter of days, end up being taken from a field in Oxfordshire 1800 miles to a farm in Russia.

Arable farms in the east of England have been the targets of organised crime gangs for a number of years but recently, these gangs have been on the move. The week Redman was burgled, 46 GPS units were stolen from farms across the country, from the Scottish borders right down to Wiltshire.

NFU Mutual, who insure three quarters of the British farming community, say thefts like this doubled in the first four months of 2023, exceeding £500,000, with thieves now travelling “the length and breadth of the UK” for “high value and easily portable kits, raiding farms in Scotland, North West and North East England”.

When they reach Russia, the parts are sold for “agricultural or construction purposes,” says Supt. Huddleston. Russia has “massive swathes of arable land”, but farmers can’t currently buy any equipment.

“One of the manufacturers had a full order book this year that was worth tens of millions. If you multiply that by all the manufacturers, that is a massive amount of the market that is going to force second-hand prices up. It creates an ideal opportunity for criminals to monopolise on trying to sell stolen machinery over there.”

The gangs are a “mix” of British and foreign criminals. “We’ve been arresting people involved in OCGs from abroad,” he says. “These are well organised groups that can operate across international boundaries.”

“We’re concerned the thieves responsible may be planning to up their game during this year’s busy harvest season to target even more farms, causing widespread delays and disruption,” says Hannah Binns, NFU Mutual Rural Affairs Specialist.

On 27th May, the night Redman was burgled, he had dinner at home with his wife and three children as usual before going to check on his father who had broken his ankle and needed help to let his dogs out.

On his way back, Redman, 37, stopped by to see one of the young men who lives on site for a cigarette. At 11:33pm, just as he was leaving, he noticed the yard light had come on. Usually, that would have been enough to prompt him to check the yard or at least the CCTV.

“But the lights have been coming on [a lot] recently — we’ve got three feral cats that set the sensors off, so I didn’t bother.”

He remembers a “weird feeling, like a sixth sense, I suppose, that something wasn’t quite right”. But he ignored it and went home to bed.

The next morning, Redman got a call at 6:50 am from the first worker to arrive in the yard to say a window was smashed in. The family home is only 100 yards from the yard but they hadn’t heard a thing — the thieves were quiet and swift enough that even the family’s two Great Danes didn’t raise the alarm.

Eerie CCTV footage shows two slight men, dressed in black and wearing balaclavas and backpacks, running through the yard.

They stole GPS units from all eight machines and the screen from the combine, which Redman says “shows they had time on their hands”.

The thought the thieves could get in and out unnoticed, even with all the security measures in place in Redman’s yard, is “unnerving”; the idea the equipment he relies on for his livelihood could, two weeks on, already be in Russia is hard to comprehend.

While the sanctions against Russia continue, crimes like this one are likely to carry on “for a considerable period of time”, says Superintendent Andy Huddleston, head of the NRCU.

“These are very well organised criminal groups who operate nationally and internationally and they’ll quite happily fly people in and out of the country. […] They’re capable of getting large machinery out of the country and on a wagon or in a container.”

They’re also “entrepreneurial”, he says. “They will adapt to whatever the commodity is that is bringing the most return for the least risk. At the moment, it’s machinery.”

Thieves target agricultural and construction machines like excavators and portable GPS units used for mapping fields. “We just recovered a new excavator in Romania that was taken out of the country within 24 hours,” says Supt. Huddleston.

“The person in Romania said he paid 20,000 euros for the machine — it was probably worth £30,000 (34,929 euros) in the UK. Is there big money to be made there? Absolutely.”

Gangs operate in the early hours of the morning, “exploiting the vulnerability of rural areas”. “They’re not looking for confrontation, they’re looking for somewhere they can sneak in and get that piece of equipment away.”

They use jamming devices to prevent the GPS from being detected, then get their haul out on a lorry or in a container via “a port of their choice”. “They’ll mix the ports up depending on where we are. If we give a particular port attention, they’ll move elsewhere. So it’s quite a game of cat and mouse.”

Thieves also target the machines themselves. NFU Mutual has seen a spike in quad bike thefts. In 2022 £2.8million-worth of quad bikes were stolen from British farms, an annual increase of 26 per cent, driven by a shortage of new vehicles in the market.

“Thieves [are] cashing in on this lucrative market and selling vehicles domestically and internationally,” says Binns. “The supply chain problems are also making it difficult for farmers to source replacement machines when their quad has been stolen.”

Farmers say the police response to these thefts is minimal. When Redman reported what had happened the morning of the burglary, he was put through to the rural crime unit.

“It was a bank holiday and they weren’t working until Tuesday, which I thought was absolutely shocking. […] It should be paramount. Just because they don’t want to work a bank holiday, we still are [working].” Police eventually sent a forensics team, but “the machines were too dusty to take decent forensic samples, which really wasn’t helpful”.

Rural crimes like these pose a problem for police, says Supt. Huddleston. “Any time a job is reported to the police, it’s assessed and they’re going to look at the investigative opportunities.

“There were never fantastically high attendance rates at rural incidents because it’s always been the case that you’ve got very few witnesses, limited CCTV, the house to house inquiries aren’t there, forensics are often limited because it’s outside in the elements, so the investigative opportunities have always been a problem.”

Huddleston’s unit is waiting for a new bill to pass through parliament which will require machinery like quad bikes to have theft-prevention devices fitted. “If it gets the King’s approval it will mean every piece of machinery has to have an immobiliser on it.”

In the meantime, Redman is updating all his security. His children, who are three, 10 and 14, have found the whole thing upsetting. “The gang walked past my house and none of us were alerted. What would have happened if one of the kids had walked out and stumbled across them?”

Does he worry they could come back? “Put it this way,” he says. “We’ll be ready for them next time.”