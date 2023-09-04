‘The cattle aren’t one bit scared of the guns’ – how one farm found an unexpected diversification success

Pat Hickey got into clay pigeon shooting as he recovered from a broken neck. When the local club shut down, he built a new range on his Clare farm. Now it is hosting major international competitions, and running smoothly alongside his beef enterprise and his wife’s pre-school

Pat Hickey shooting at his Crossmore Shooting grounds in Kilmurry McMahon, Co Clare. Photos: Eamon Ward

Andrew Hamilton Yesterday at 23:22