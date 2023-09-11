Tánaiste and Agriculture Minister meet with IFA over Nitrates Derogation cut

IFA protest over Nitrates Restrictions at the Fianna Fail 'Think In' in the Horse and Jockey this morning.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin and Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue are meeting the Irish Farmers Association (IFA) in Tipperary where the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party think-in is taking place.

Minister McConalogue was met with scores of farmers protesting over stricter nitrates limits which are being imposed by Europe at the hotel where the think-in is being held.

The Tánaiste, Minister and Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill came out to meet the protestors, who demanded an in-person meeting with the Tánaiste.

Minister McConalogue has come under fire for holding a virtual and not in-person meeting with the EU Environment Commissioner who confirmed the cut in nitrate limits from up to 250kg nitrogen per hectare to 220kg.

He has also been criticised by Fine Gael colleagues over his handling of the new rules.

“We’re not having engagement until we get to Micheál Martin and we have a proper meeting to discuss the very serious issues around this sector,” said IFA President Tim Cullinan.

“It’s up to Fianna Fáil and this Government to get back into proper negotiations with us.”

Mr Cullinan would only speak with the Tánaiste and Mr Martin offered a meeting “straight away”.

Talks are currently underway ahead of the FF think-in, which is due to kick off later this afternoon. The IFA is set to protest on Friday at the Fine Gael think in, which is to take place in Limerick.

Up to 3,000 farmers may be forced to cut herds as the new rules restrict the amount of fertiliser that can be spread and the number of cows dairy farmers can keep on their farms unless they can obtain more land.

The rules are due to kick in January 1 2024.

Farmers had been using a nitrates derogation which allows higher stocking rates on their farms, but this was dependent on Ireland improving water quality. However, this improvement has not happened.

According to IFA there is “deep frustration of farmers in relation to the cut in the nitrates limit and the Minister for Agriculture’s plan to delay payments to farmers in 2023.”

IFA President Tim Cullinan said Minister Charlie McConalogue and the Government are out of touch with farmers and rural Ireland.

“This Minister is in office. but not in control of his Department. He makes announcements first and then pretends to consult with farmers later. Thursday’s meeting was another example of this. It came a day after his announcement which followed a video call with the relevant EU Commissioner. This was a pathetic attempt on such an important issue. He needs to get on a plane and sit down with the Commissioner,” he said.

“It’s not just the delayed payments and the Nitrates Derogation cut. There are numerous other examples of the Minister’s failure to take farmers’ views on board. These include the design of the latest suckler scheme; issues in the sheep sector; the destruction of tillage through the CAP; the inability to draw down BAR funding; and the forestry debacle. They are all examples of a Minister who doesn’t appear to be in control,” he said.

“Every approach this Government has taken is based on an ideology of reducing production. They keep talking about schemes to support farmers, but most of it goes on compliance costs, with little or no money funding ending up with farm families,” he said.

“Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, are sacrificing farmers to stay in power. We will send a strong message that farmers and rural Ireland have been completely let down by the Government parties. They them need to stand up for farmers and rural Ireland,” he said.