‘Successful plant-based protein industry would help meat producers’

Plant-based proteins are not going to replace livestock production by 2050 and a successful plant-based protein industry would help livestock producers thrive, according to Jack Bobo, the keynote speaker at the ASA conference on Thursday.

Speaking to the Farming Independent in advance of the event, he said the world needs to increase protein production by as much as 100pc and the best outcome for livestock producers would be where alternative proteins are successful.

“In scenario one, we do that [increase production] by expanding livestock production — demand doubles, supply doubles. Scenario two: 100pc of that growth in protein production comes from alternative proteins. In scenario one, supply doubles, demand doubles, incomes are flat for producers because the people who are gaining are the livestock producers in Brazil and Argentina because they expanded their production.

“But we are not going to be expanding our production in Europe or North America.

“On the other hand, in scenario two, demand for real meat has doubled, supply is flat. Their incomes could be two or three times higher. A world in which alternative proteins succeed is a world in which today’s livestock producers thrive.”

Bobo is the director of the University of Nottingham’s Food Systems Institute and formerly worked as a senior advisor on food policy in the US Department of State.

He said increased food production must be done sustainably.

“The benefits of local sustainability are felt locally, but someone has to make up the difference. So the impacts are global,” he said.

“On the other hand, with intensive agriculture the impacts are local but the benefits are global.”

There will always be trade-offs between the two — local and global sustainability — according to Bobo.

“We see this conflict in Europe’s farm-to-fork strategy,” he said. “On one hand it’s calling for less fertiliser, less insecticides, and more organic production. As a result, according to the European Commission’s own assessment, Europe will produce 15pc less food. That’s lot.

“And if you produce less food, someone else has to make up the difference and it’s often the case that the country that sends the most food to Europe is Brazil. So you can imagine the challenge of exporting your environmental footprint to one of the most diverse countries on the planet.

“We’re reducing the footprint in Europe but we’re expanding the footprint someplace else.”

A way for countries to avoid doing this, he said, is through innovation and technology.

“If you say you’re going to call for less fertiliser and less insecticides, then you should at the same time be saying ‘but we’re not going to produce less, we’re going to invest more to ensure that we can continue to meet our needs’ and not send our problem to someone else.”