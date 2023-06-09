Sinn Féin MEPs to back Nature Restoration law after changes

Sinn Féin will now support the proposed EU Nature Restoration law after it said additions to the legislation's text should alleviate concerns expressed by Irish farmers and rural communities.

Brussels is on the defensive over its plans to restore Europe's natural habitats - 81% of which are classed as in poor health - after the law drew opposition from some governments and lawmakers.

Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus has welcomed the recent ‘progress’ made on the Nature Restoration Law in the European Parliament’s Environment committee describing text additions as an important step forward for both nature and farming communities.

The Midlands Northwest MEP said that, since the AGRI opinion vote on the 23rd May, the issues we raised directly with negotiators on behalf of farmers have now been added to the text.

He said a notable number of items which Sinn Féin had sought to be included in the text have now been added, including:

a definition of rewetting and an explicit obligation that it must be voluntary for farmers.

that national restoration plans must provide for an estimated socio-economic impact of the implementation of the restoration measures.

compensation schemes for farmers and others who choose to undertake nature restoration measures.

a new chapter on funding, including a mandate for a permanent dedicated nature restoration fund (outside of CAP) to provide additional financial support for farmers and others involved in nature restoration.

a new chapter on public participation, meaning farmer, fishers, foresters, business community, civil society organisations, landowners, land users and the general public must be engaged in the preparation, review and implementation of Ireland’s national restoration plan.

MacManus said the recent 'progress' in the negotiations reflects the concerns he raised on behalf of farmers.

"The new additions are sensible and practical and have helped achieve a compromise on the legislation, which secures vital progress in terms of nature protection and restoration.

"The addition of a new chapter on funding will be welcome news for many land owners in rural Ireland, especially now that it includes a mandate for a permanent dedicated nature restoration fund within the MFF (outside of CAP) to provide predictable and additional financial support to farmers and others involved in nature restoration. It is also very heartening to see that the ambition of the targets in the regulation is kept intact, despite attempts to weaken it on all fronts from EPP.”

McManus said that according to the new text, rewetting will be voluntary, targets will be flexible, there will be a national socio-economic impact assessment, and a new dedicated nature restoration fund outside CAP that farmers, foresters and fishers and others could avail of.

Regarding decision-making on restoration plans and measures, he said the public and stakeholders must be involved in all phases.

“We voiced the concerns of Ireland’s rural communities at an EU level and the new nature restoration law text shows that we’ve been listened to. A balance has now been struck that works for all stakeholders.

“The onus is now very much on Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil to clarify to the public if they would support the new negotiated text in ENVI and in plenary, and influence their groups to support the vote on the law in the ENVI committee on the 15th June.”