Second man arrested in connection to machinery and livestock thefts

A second man has been arrested in relation to Garda investigations into thefts of agricultural machinery and livein Kerry and West Cork.

The man, aged in his late 30s, was arrested by Gardaí in Tralee on Tuesday, as part of ongoing investigations into the theft of agricultural machinery and livestock in the Kerry and West Cork.

He is currently detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007 at a Garda Station in County Kerry.

Earlier this month, another man was arrested as part of an ongoing Garda investigation into multiple reported thefts of agricultural machinery and livestock in the Kerry and Cork West divisions in late 2022 and early 2023.

The man was released from custody without charge and a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions, according to Gardai.

The thefts, which occurred from November 2022 to February 2023, resulted in approximately €110,000 of farm machinery (including a tractor and slurry tanker which were later recovered) and livestock being stolen.

Through an extensive investigation conducted by Gardaí from Cork West and Kerry, it was suspected the thefts were linked to an organised crime group believed to be involved in the removal of livestock and machinery from this jurisdiction.

On Tuesday, June 1, a number of vehicles were seized during the course of a number of searches of residences and farmlands in North and West Kerry.

These searches were conducted by Gardaí from the Cork West and Kerry divisions with assistance from the Regional Armed Support Unit from Limerick, along with local Divisional Scenes of Crime Unit members and Community Policing Unit members.

Gardai said investigations are ongoing.