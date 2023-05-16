RTÉ Radio’s ‘Countrywide’ listenership slumps by over 18pc
Ciaran Moran
RTÉ Radio’s flagship agriculture and rural affairs show Countrywide has seen its listenership slump in the wake of long-time presenter Damien O’Reilly’s departure last November.
