Revealed: The full story behind the 40,000t of Russian-origin fertiliser that threw the State’s top civil servants into turmoil

Documents obtained under Freedom of Information show how the State top civil servants scrambled for answers after tip-offs suggested the importation contravened the EU’s sanctions against Russia… and what happened next…

Documents obtained under Freedom of Information by the Farming Independent show the State’s top civil servants were scrambling for answers as 40,000t of Russian-origin fertiliser was inbound for Waterford.

Niall Hurson Fri 31 Mar 2023 at 11:00