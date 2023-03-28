Record number of enquiries to Land Mobility Service

The majority of enquiries last year were from older farmers looking to step back (40pc), while 35pc of enquiries were from young farmers or new entrants. Photo Roger Jones.

Niall Hurson

Over 1,000 enquiries were made to the Land Mobility Service last year, which aims to match older farmers looking to step back with younger farmers either looking to expand or gain a foothold in the sector.