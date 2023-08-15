Price gap for meat widens further between consumers and farmers

Shoppers are paying more as sale price drops for farmers, new CSO data shows

The cost of meat for consumers continued to rise in July, despite a sharp drop in the prices paid to farmers.

It comes as beef farmers, already reeling from weeks of price cuts, are set to see quotes for cattle drop again this week after an almost 80c/kg or €210/hd drop since May.

Figures from the CSO’s latest consumer price index show the price of meat on supermarket shelves increased again in July.

Compared to June prices, the price of striploin steak increased by almost 30c to €22.45/kg, while the price of roast beef — topside or rib — increased over 30c to €12.80/kg and diced beef pieces increased by 10c to €10.92/kg.

Farmers have seen finished cattle prices fall from €5.20/kg in early May to the current price of €4.60/kg.

In terms of lamb, supermarket prices for a leg of lamb increased by over 10c since June to €14.30/kg, while the price of lamb chops has increased by over 70c since July 2022 to €21.52/kg.

At the same time, sheep farmers have seen the price of lamb fall by €1.90/kg, which on a 22kg carcase is the equivalent of €41.80.

Pork prices on supermarket shelves have risen from €8.23/kg to €8.92/kg from July 2022 to July 2023.

The impact of consumer price inflation on meat sales, particularly beef, has also been seen in Ireland’s key export market in the UK.

Latest data from the AHDB in the UK, shows that while prices paid by consumers for beef rose some 13pc since January, the volume of meat sold fell by 2.8pc, with sales of roasting joints alone down some 13pc.

​As the Irish beef price continues to fall, the gap between Irish beef price and the Bord Bia export benchmark price, currently at 19c/kg is further widening.

IFA President Tim Cullinan has called on meat factories to immediately address this gap, which is costing the Irish livestock sector millions on a weekly basis.

“We estimate that the gap between the export benchmark price and the Irish beef price is costing the Irish beef farmers about €2m per week at the moment.

“This is at a time where farmers are really struggling due to bad weather and escalating costs,” Cullinan said.