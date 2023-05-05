Positive outlook for Irish lamb as New Zealand exports to EU and UK to fall further

China has been a key export destination for New Zealand over the last five years, with 53pc of the country’s total sheep meat exports going to China during this period.

Niall Hurson

As tighter sheep meat supplies have been estimated in New Zealand, there may be further falls in exports to the UK and the EU-27, according to the UK’s Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB).