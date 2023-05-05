Positive outlook for Irish lamb as New Zealand exports to EU and UK to fall further
Niall Hurson
As tighter sheep meat supplies have been estimated in New Zealand, there may be further falls in exports to the UK and the EU-27, according to the UK’s Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB).
Latest News
Positive outlook for Irish lamb as New Zealand exports to EU and UK to fall further
Cyclists and pedestrians should ‘stay off the road’ when silage harvesting is underway, HSA advises
Four supermarkets announce they are dropping the price of their own-brand butter by 40c
EU approves Dutch plan to buy out farms as it attempts to reduce nitrogen pollution
Amendments seeking greater transparency from processors under food regulator bill rejected by Government
Silage wrap to cost up to €125/roll as IFFPG levy hike comes into play
Martin O’Sullivan: Why it really pays to get your Green Cert
How ancient Irish breeds of cattle could hold the key to solving environmental crisis
‘Cartel’ impacting fertiliser price in Ireland - Jackie Cahill
Glanbia completes €179m sale of cheese business to US mozzarella giant
Top Stories
Meet the teacher who mastered the art of converting four bedsits into one family home
Tanya Sweeney: I’ve been wishing away too much of my daughter’s earliest years, and now there’s no going back
Eight dead in second Serbian shooting, police hunt killer
‘Boss’ Bruce Springsteen returns to his adopted home in renewal of long love affair with Ireland
Latest NewsMore
Ed Sheeran: What the critics are saying about his new album – (Subtract)
‘With Evan, I hope he is okay for Monday’ – Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi says Ferguson close to return
Daniel McDonnell and Aidan O'Hara look ahead to Friday's League of Ireland fixtures
‘It’s very cold and the ground is very hard’ – royal fans camp out for days and nights to secure viewing spot for coronation of King Charles III
Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag bemoans 'annoying' last-gasp defeat at Brighton
Return to Seoul review: Clash of cultures as a young woman searches for her roots
Lakelands review: Cool and compassionate character study is the best Irish movie of the year
Ed Sheeran delivers statement in New York after winning copyright trial
King and Queen Consort's florist speaks ahead of coronation
King and Queen Consort's flowers displayed ahead of coronation