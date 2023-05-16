Opposition selling a myth on below-cost selling – McConalogue

In a debate on the laws governing the proposed new Food Regulator last week, he slammed an opposition-backed amendment from Clare TD Michael McNamara to ban below-cost selling as unworkable and accused those that supported the measure of being dishonest.

"The Deputies discussing this are all smart people, and there is an onus on all of them, to be honest about what is possible and what is not possible. "They are talking about doing something very significant, and not one of them has given an example of how it would work," he said.

The Minister highlighted that only about 10pc of the meat we produce in Ireland gets eaten here and said it would only be the Irish customers paying the higher prices, yet 90% of the meat could be bought from outside the country at a much lower price.

He also raised questions over what would happen along the border with Northern Ireland should such a ban be imposed.

"In Donegal or Monaghan, it (food) is bought at a certain price, but Northern Ireland has different laws, so it is bought at whatever the going rate might be, which would be more reflective of world market rates than what is being set in this instance. What will happen in the supermarkets of Donegal, Monaghan, Cavan or Louth? Where will they go to buy their meat then?

"The consumers will be paying a lot more money, but farmers will only get that higher price for 10% of the meat they produce. That is the reality," he said.

Detailing the functions of the new Food Regulator, McConalogue stressed that the price at which farmers recieve here is determined by the prices we are getting in different parts of the world.

"We want to ensure we are putting in place an office that has as many tools and levers as possible to bring transparency to the supply chain so that we can see what is going on with the price we are getting abroad."

He called on opposition TD's to be 'honest' and said "they should not come in here (Dail) and, without giving any examples, say that with the stroke of a pen, we can put in place legislation that will magically give farmers a set price and everybody will be happy ever after.

"That is selling a fallacy," he said.