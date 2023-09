Visitors warned that only surplus tickets will be available for €30

Cash tickets will only be for sale on the gate at this year's National Ploughing Championships if there is a surplus, according to Anna Marie McHugh.

The National Ploughing Association (NPA) has defended hiking ‘at the gate’ ticket prices for this month’s National Ploughing Championships to €30, warning visitors that they may not even be able to buy tickets on the gate and could end up being stuck in car parks for hours if turned away.