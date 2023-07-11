No derogation unless objectives of Nitrates Directive are being met - EU Auditors

The Commission granted the latest derogation to Ireland in 2022 for the period up until 2025. Stock Image: Getty

The EU should ensure by next year that nitrates derogations only apply to those areas already achieving the objectives of Nitrates Directive , that's according to a new report by the European Court of Auditors.

The EU's financial watchdog is critical of the bloc's efforts to date to ensure sustainable soil management, and finds that the European Commission and EU countries did not make enough use of the financial and law-making tools at their disposal.

The auditors found that EU standards are frequently 'unambitious' and that member states do not target funding towards areas with the most pressing soil problems.

The report follows an analysis which shows that between 60pc and 70pc of soils in Europe are unhealthy, in part due to poor soil and manure management practices.

As regards the application of the Nitrates Directive provisions relating to manure, the Auditors found that policy decisions such as the abolition of milk quotas led to an increase in the herd size in farms benefiting from a derogation from the nitrogen limits, which were constraining the application of manure. It said, as a result, the derogation limited the achievement of the Directive's objective.

Ireland was among a host of countries audited for the report and the auditors highlighted that Ireland was among those that impose stricter conditions on farmers who apply for a derogation.

Nevertheless, the auditors said they saw a clear risk in Ireland and the Netherlands that derogations provide an opportunity for farmers to increase herd sizes and thereby undermine soil health and water quality.

The Auditors also concluded that the only way that the Commission is able to enforce the directive is to launch infringement proceedings under the Treaties.

"We found that it takes a long time to resolve cases identified by the Commission. The Parliament has called on the Commission to considerably improve the use of its enforcement powers in respect of the Nitrates Directive," they said in the report.

Further, in their recommendations, they said that when deciding whether to grant future derogations, the Commission should ensure that they only apply to those areas already achieving the Nitrates Directive objective, and include in its assessment a review of potential conflicting objectives arising in other EU policy areas. It also said this change should be implemented from 2024.

The Commission granted the latest derogation to Ireland in 2022 for the period up until 2025.

The Commission authorised an increase in the ceiling for the amount of nitrogen from manure that can be applied annually from 170 kg/ha nitrogen to 250 kg/ha.

The main difference between the derogation granted in 2022 and that of 2018 is a two-year review of water quality data instead of four.

This opens up the possibility that the derogation rate of 250 kg/ha nitrogen will be reduced to 220 kg/ha from 2024 onwards in areas draining into waters that show worsening trends, pollution or risk of pollution.

In recent weeks, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) finalised its report, which will be used by the European Commission to determine if Ireland will be required to reduce the current allowable maximum organic N/ha of 250kg down to 220kg for derogation farmers.

Over 44,000 km2 of land has been identified as requiring a reduction in the maximum N/ha in order to protect water quality.