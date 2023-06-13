New Zealand farmers welcome opposition's agriculture emissions policy

New Zealand dairy farme hoses out the area after milking cows at night on a farm in Christchurch, New Zealand. Image: Getty

New Zealand's main opposition National Party has unveiled a more farmer-friendly policy on agricultural greenhouse gas emissions ahead of a general election in October.

The party would give farmers more time to adapt to a tax on farm emissions, pushing the deadline out to 2030, National Agricultural Spokesman Todd McClay said in a statement Monday in Wellington. Current government policy will see farmers start paying a regulated price for their methane, carbon dioxide and nitrous oxide emissions by 2025.

National's policy position has been welcomed by farmers, who have pushed back at the prospect of extra costs since the government's plan was outlined late last year. National, a center-right party, narrowly leads the ruling Labour Party in the latest opinion polls, pointing to a tight election on Oct. 14.

"We are pleased the National Party has listened to our perspective and insights on how farmers can best play their role in addressing climate change," said Kate Acland, chair of Beef + Lamb New Zealand. "Farmers have sent us a clear message that they are unhappy with the pricing proposal" currently on the table.

The Federated Farmers lobby group gave National's climate policy "five stars," saying it shows the party has been listening to farmers' concerns.

McClay said National will ensure farmers get the technology to help them reduce emissions rather than having to resort to culling stock or selling up.

"New Zealand farmers are among the most carbon efficient in the world," he said. "However, currently there is no technology widely available in New Zealand to reduce methane emissions. That means any environmental costs lumped on farmers will push up food prices or send production overseas to higher emitting countries."

National will streamline approval processes to allow the use of methane inhibitors, and will remove a ban on genetic engineering. It will also allow farmers to earn carbon credits by tree planting and other forms of carbon capture like restoring wetlands.

New Zealand has a legislated target of reducing methane emissions to 10% below 2017 levels by 2030, and to be net zero by 2050. While the reduction of coal-fired generation and switching to electric vehicles continues apace, the focus has been on farming because it accounts for around half of the country's total greenhouse gas emissions.

"National is committed to reaching Net Zero by 2050, but we believe New Zealand's path to emission reductions in agriculture is through technology, not less production," said McClay.

Bloomberg.