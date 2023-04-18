New laws to boost protection for historic sites

The most recent survey on the destruction of archaeological sites, carried out by the Heritage Council in 2001, found that 34pc of ringforts had been destroyed since the first record of the ordnance surveys beginning in the 1820s. Pictured: Grianán of Aileach, a stone ringfort in Co Donegal. Image: Getty.

Ciaran Moran

New laws to enhance the protection of historic sites will greatly strengthen the enforcement powers of the State to prosecute those who damage such sites.