Minister Paschal Donohoe accused of misleading public over concrete levy

Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe has been accused of misleading the public and the Dáil over the scope of the Government's levy on concrete products, which is due to come into effect last week.

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Finance, Pearse Doherty TD has said that the Minister's earlier claims that the levy would exclude pre-cast products were false, causing confusion and uncertainty in the construction sector and wider industry.

"Last week, the Government pushed ahead with their deeply flawed concrete products levy, even despite all the warnings that this levy will result in higher housing and building costs for workers and families.

"This is ultimately a tax on new homes which will push up building costs and house prices.

"In October, Minister Paschal Donohoe made repeated claims that the levy excluded precast products — from blocks and paving to lintels and posts.

"These claims were false.

"It was clear as soon as the Finance Bill was published that this was not the case, and that poured concrete, a key element of precast products, would be subject to the levy.

"Minister Donohoe should correct the Dáil record.

"More importantly, the Government should scrap this flawed levy, which will increase construction costs and house prices," the Donegal TD said.

The levy of 5pc on "pouring concrete" takes effect on September 1 and comes after the introduction of a comprehensive redress scheme earlier this year for those impacted by the use of defective products in the building of their homes.

Analysis compiled by KPMG for the Irish Concrete Federation said the levy would add almost €1,000 to the cost of a typical silage pit (c.150 metres of concrete).

A spokesperson for the Department of Finance said the applicability of the Defective Concrete Products Levy (DCPL) to the pouring concrete that forms a constituent element of pre-cast concrete products was provided for in the legislation that gives effect to it.

The spokesperson said while all pre-cast concrete products were removed from the scope of the levy, the pouring concrete, which forms a constituent part of pre-cast concrete products, is subject to the levy.

IFA National Farm Business Committee Chair Rose Mary McDonagh said: "IFA is totally opposed to the imposition of this levy at a time of inflated costs for products such as concrete, which are a vital input for farmers, such as in the construction of animal housing and slurry storage, with price inflation of over 30pc in the last number of years."