Meet the farm leader who quit dairy to work at the coalface of the renewable energy revolution
UFU deputy president John McLenaghan installed a 330kW biogas plant on his Derry farm, which uses manure, slurry and silage from his beef and egg operations. He explains why he switched from dairy and calls for a stimulus package to kickstart a renewable energy sector south of the border
Niall Hurson
John McLenaghan, deputy president of the Ulster Farmers’ Union, has been at the coalface of on-farm renewable energy production in Northern Ireland for the past two decades.