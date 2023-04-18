Meet the farm leader who quit dairy to work at the coalface of the renewable energy revolution

UFU deputy president John McLenaghan installed a 330kW biogas plant on his Derry farm, which uses manure, slurry and silage from his beef and egg operations. He explains why he switched from dairy and calls for a stimulus package to kickstart a renewable energy sector south of the border

Renewable energy pioneer: John McLenaghan with the AD digestor he installed on his farm at Garvagh, Co Derry. Photos: Niall Hurson

Niall Hurson Tue 18 Apr 2023 at 03:30