McConalogue ‘hugely disappointed’ as nutrient level in water remains ‘too high’

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has branded the recent EPA report on the outcome of the two-year water quality review as hugely disappointing with levels of nutrients in waters remaining “too high”.

In 2022, the Department of Agriculture secured a new Nitrates Derogation for Ireland covering the period 2022-2025.

Due to declines in Irish water quality since the last derogation was negotiated in 2017, these negotiations resulted in increased conditionality being attached to the derogation in response.

The European Commission will, later this year, determine if Ireland will be required to reduce the current allowable maximum organic N/ha of 250 kg down to 220 kg for derogation farmers, as part of this mid-term review.

“The recent EPA report on the outcome of the two-year water quality review… yielded a hugely disappointing result considering the efforts of the agricultural sector and puts our challenge into stark reality,” Minister McConalogue said.

While Irish farmers are engaging with this increased conditionality to reduce the loss of nutrients to water, unfortunately the levels of nutrients in many of our waters remain too high.

Minister McConalogue continued: “Officials from both my Department and the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage continue to engage with the Commission in respect of the EPA report and its impact on the Nitrates Action Programme.

“They have invited officials to Ireland to see actions being taken on the ground. These actions include those being taken by farmers as well as investment by the State including the recently announced €60 million investment by Government in an Innovation Programme on water quality and the ongoing work of the ASSAP programme.

Stakeholders of the Agriculture Water Quality Working Group have now been asked to submit views regarding flexibilities that they felt should be sought in terms of the Commission requirement to reduce the limit for derogation farmers.

“I know how important the derogation is to those who use it and I want to ensure that it is protected and maintained. We must work together to secure productive, efficient stocking rates for Irish farmers for the years ahead.”

Meanwhile, Principal Officer at the Department of Agriculture, Edwina Love has warned that changes to Ireland’s nitrates regulations can be used to reach agriculture’s emission reduction target.

Speaking at the launch of Tegasc’s new Marginal Abatement Cost Curve (MACC), the Department official said that Ireland has ‘a particular challenge’ with agricultural emissions because of the historical issues around our peaty soils.

“So from our perspective… it is incentive, regulation and trying to figure out what the best way to move forward is…

“From a regulatory perspective, the nitrates has been mentioned, that is a tool that can be used, we also have the new fertiliser database that will come onstream later this year.”