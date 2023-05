Mr O’Brien alleged Mr Ryan, a long-time employee of Golden Vale Mart Yard, Gotoon, Kilmallock, Co Limerick, struck him across the face with a baton at the mart, on June 17, 2019. Stock image.

A mart worker has walked out of a criminal court with his innocence intact, after he successfully appealed an order of the District Court, which did not record a conviction against him, but found he had assaulted a farmer with a baton.